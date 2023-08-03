Watch Now
Boaters advised of water levels dropping on Whitefish Lake

Large watercraft discouraged from launching at public ramps on Whitefish Lake
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:00:53-04

KALISPELL - The water levels are dropping on Whitefish Lake are dropping.

Officials warned Thursday morning that the public ramps at Whitefish Lake State Park and Whitefish City Beach are approaching levels that are too shallow to launch or take out large boats.

All boaters are being advised to take precautions when launching or taking out in low-water conditions at public ramps across the region.

Landowners with large boats docked on Whitefish Lake should monitor lake levels and consider taking out boats due to dropping lake levels.

Severe drought conditions, earlier-than-normal spring runoffs, and above-average hot, dry summertime weather have created below-average stream flows and lake levels in Northwest Montana.

