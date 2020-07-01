Body of missing Pocatello man found in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The body of a missing Pocatello man, George Calvin Adams, was found in Glacier National Park early this afternoon, According to Glacier National Park Public Information officer Gina Kerzman.

Adam's vehicle was discovered on the Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday, June 29, and his body was found and recovered by Two Bear Air in the Hidden Meadow area south of Polebridge.

Glacier National Park Search and Rescue were joined by the Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue for the search.

The cause of death is currently unknown and this is an ongoing investigation.

