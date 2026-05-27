Body recovered from Flathead Lake near Bigfork

BIGFORK — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement and search and rescue crews recovered a body from Flathead Lake near Bigfork on Wednesday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News the sheriff's office received a report at 11:28 a.m. that a body was floating in the water.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and confirmed the individual was dead, according to Heino.

The body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation.

Heino said the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

MTN News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.