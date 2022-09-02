Watch Now
Boil water advisory lifted in Evergreen after bacteria tests come back negative

Evergreen water tanks
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 02, 2022
EVERGREEN - The boil water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Evergreen Water and Sewer District.

Test results from Thursday came back negative for any bacteria in the water and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) confirmed that the water is safe to drink.

The water district has been monitoring the repairs to the controls and emergency notification system that caused the water contamination issue.

The State of Montana and Flathead County are providing funds to replace the equipment that malfunctioned.

The upgrades are anticipated to be installed by mid-2023.

Additional information can be found at https://evergreenwaterdistrict.com/.

