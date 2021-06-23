Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country expands

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country will now launch an afterschool program in Evergreen this fall thanks to a grant from the Whitefish Community Foundation.

Children in the Evergreen area can be supported by trained Boys and Girls Club staff thanks to $100,000 that will be paired out over three years.

They can lead students through various educational projects designed to instill healthy habits, build life skills, and cultivate leadership traits.

Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country CEO Mandy Anderson says the donation will help children who need guidance the most, and help serve more of the community.

"Oh, it's a long time coming to expand. We're the only charter here in the valley and it's our job to [serve] as many communities as we need to," Anderson said. "Honestly, our motto is that every community needs a Boys and Girls Club regardless of socio-economic status."

"Because all kids need a safe place to come after school or they can be engaged and enriched. And we couldn't be more thrilled to finally be seeing the realization of that mission come to fruition," Anderson continued.

The kids who will take part in the program have been identified by teachers and school counselors as having the greatest need for the services provided by Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country.

