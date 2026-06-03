KALISPELL — Brian Heino will remain sheriff of Flathead County.

Heino won 89% of the Republican vote in Tuesday's primary election.

Running as the incumbent, Heino defeated challenger Evie Cahalen.

"It was family and friends that really stabilized me during this to ensure that I could do the job as the sheriff but also run this campaign, and they did an amazing job to support me in this," Heino said.

Heino has served as Flathead County sheriff since 2019 and has worked in a variety of positions at the sheriff's office over the past 23 years.

Heino will not face a Democratic challenger in the general election, meaning he will remain the county's top law enforcement officer.

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Brian Heino re-elected as Flathead County sheriff

Heino said he plans to continue building strong relationships throughout the community.

"The fortunate part I have as sheriff is every agency that is here in law enforcement, public safety works together, and we have seen that on so many aspects, emergency responses to law enforcement calls to whatever it is, we back each other up, and that is why we're so fortunate to be here and I'm so fortunate to be the sheriff," Heino said.