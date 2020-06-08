Businesses near Glacier National Park thankful the west side is now open

WEST GLACIER — With West Glacier now open, businesses in the area are hopeful for more tourism. Glacier National Park has been closed since March 24, due to the coronavirus concerns.

Monday marked the opening day for Glacier National Park with limited services and recreational areas.

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President Joe Unterreiner told MTN that the opening of the gates is a huge step for the Flathead Valley.

"Just to say that it's open, even on a limited basis would be normal for this time of the year," he said. "And if you don't have it, it's sort of an indicator that we're not really fully into our tourism and recreation here in the Flathead."

He explained to MTN that being open attracts tourists to the valley instead of other places and states.

"If we don't know when the park is opening, they're making plans to go to Yellowstone Park which is open, or other parks, Yosemite Park," said Unterreiner.

Another business that's looking towards the complete opening of Glacier National Park is Big Sky water park in Columbia Falls.

General Manager of the park Roger Elliot told MTN that the park is opening on June 20th with a lot of safety measures.

However, Elliot is doubtful opening just the west side of Glacier National Park will help them out.

"With just the west side opening it doesn't do a whole lot for the park tourists other than the few people that are here," he said. "But the Going to the Sun Road does open we've always noticed a large influx of tourists at that time."

Elliot explained to MTN that once opened, the park will have appropriate social distancing and limits on certain water slides.

He told MTN that due to coronavirus the water park has lost thousands of dollars and reservations.

He explained that typically at this time of the year the water park hosts multiple school trips as well as Parks and Recreation.

He told MTN that once the park is fully open through the east side, more tourists will come.

Unterreiner said that the chamber's next big project is to push for the reopening of the Canadian border. That opening will drive crucial tourism into the Flathead Valley.