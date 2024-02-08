Cabin Fever Days and the famous Barstool Races invade Bad Rock Canyon this weekend

MARTIN CITY — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than Cabin Fever Days in the Flathead.

Martin City, Coram and Hungry Horse will host several events this weekend to support Bad Rock Canyon's first responders.

Saturday, February 10, 2024, will feature the famous Barstool Races, which will see one of the largest competitions yet.

Nearly 70 racers have signed up. It should be noted that the check-in for the event has been pushed back to 12 p.m.

This year, they'll also have more vendors and food options than ever before.

Parking is limited in Martin City and a free shuttle is available from locations across Bad Rock Canyon.

You can visit https://cabinfeverdays.com/ for a full list of events, locations, and shuttle details.