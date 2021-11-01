Car slams into convenience store near Whitefish

WHITEFISH — There were some pretty scary moments at a convenience store near Whitefish over the weekend.

Midway Mini Mart in Whitefish owner Victor Workman said a man driving between 60 and 70 mph drove across US Highway 93 and crashed into his store Saturday night at around 9:45 p.m.

Workman said the driver plowed through part of a wall and several windows on the west side of the building.

Workman said six customers and two employees were in the store at the time of the incident and were uninjured while the driver of the car and one passenger avoided serious injuries.

Workman said the vehicle was roughly two feet from hitting the store's propane supply which could have caused a serious explosion.

He estimates it will cost between $20,000 and $30,000 to repair the damage done to the store. Workman told MTN News some temporary fixes are in place and that the store remains fully open at this time.