Changes coming to this year’s Bigfork Brewfest

BIGFORK — The 12th annual Bigfork Brewfest -- a popular event in the Flathead -- is set for this Saturday downtown on Electric Avenue.

But this year’s event will look different from years past as event organizers try to promote safe fun.

“We think we’re doing as much as we can to make this event smart and fun,” said Bigfork Brewfest Co-Chair Darcie Fast.

Fast told MTN News that safety measures will be in place as a big crowd is set to gather in downtown Bigfork Saturday afternoon.

Fast says event organizers will use strict sanitation methods and encourage the use of face coverings when social distancing is not appropriate for all patrons.

She also pointed out that the capacity for the outside event will be set at 1,000 people.

“So, every cup is going to be a fresh cup for every single pour, so we’re just trying to be safe about that,” Fast told MTN News.

“And we’re facing breweries opposite directions, so lines go opposite directions and of course more bathrooms so there’s less lines on that,” Fast added.

The proceeds raised by the event will go towards nonprofit organizations in the Bigfork area.

Fast says last year's raised more than $10,000 with some funds going toward the purchase of a new scoreboard for athletic events at Carlyle Johnson Park.

She hopes to top that $10,000 mark at this year’s event.

“We’re hoping that we get over that mark and we just hope that we can put it back into the community because there’s nothing better than having a great event that actually benefits our little community,” Fast said.

Fast noted that all 25 breweries participating in the event are from Montana.

Presale tickets for the brewfest cost $25 and $35 at the gate. Designated drivers and kids can enter the event at no cost.

Click here for more information about the 12th annual Bigfork Brewfest.

