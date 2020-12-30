Changes coming to Whitefish Mountain Resort New Year’s Eve event

WHITEFISH — The ski hill at Whitefish Mountain Resort will still light up this year for the annual New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade and fireworks show.

The special event features skiers and boarders forming a serpentine trail down the ski hill while holding lit torches. The parade gets underway at 6 p.m. with a fireworks display following outside of Ed and Mully’s in the upper village.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Events Coordinator Hillary Howell says this year’s event will look different from years past with only 60 skiers participating in the Torchlight Run. It normally features around 120 skiers.

“We’re capping it at 60 participants and that’s just to keep congregation down and make it so we don’t have a bunch of people that are all together who don’t know each other and hopefully social distance as best we can,” Howell explained.

Howell says while there’s no limit on the number of visitors attending the fireworks display, face coverings, and social distancing will be required for all of those at the event.

