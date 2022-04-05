Changes proposed for Kalispell construction, design standards

KALISPELL - Kalispell leaders are proposing changes to the city's construction and design standards for the first time since 2020.

One of the biggest proposed changes is to increase the review fee for buildings. The increased fee is to account for a new software program that would be one central submission platform for all departments.

The platform would allow for documents, comments, and feedback to be available in real-time for the development community.

“It will provide all of the information in that one source so that everyone is working from a similar aspect and should really streamline and make the process a lot more user friendly and effective to the development community,” explained Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell.

Other issues addressed include stormwater infiltration, updates to the transportation plan, and appropriate record drawings to locate infrastructure.

These updates will be going to a public hearing in 30 days. People with questions or comments can contact the Kalispell City Public Works Department at 406-758-7720.