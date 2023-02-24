Watch Now
Charges won't be filed in connection with fatal Snow Slip Motel shooting

Man shot and killed in Snow Slip Motel parking lot in April of 2022
A man was shot and killed following a brief altercation in the parking lot of the Snow Slip Motel in Essex in April of 2022.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 17:10:18-05

ESSEX - The Flathead County Attorney’s Office confirms to MTN News that they will not pursue charges regarding a fatal shooting that took the life of a man at the Snow Slip Motel in Essex in April of 2022.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that 36-year-old Jeremy McKenzie was shot and killed following a brief altercation with a male in the motel’s parking lot.

Detectives interviewed several of the people involved, including the shooter who was identified, interviewed, and released.

The Snow Slip Motel has since been torn down.

We have reached out to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

