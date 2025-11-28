Christ Lutheran Church in Whitefish hosts free Thanksgiving meal for third year

WHITEFISH — For the past three years, Christ Lutheran Church has opened its doors to provide a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone seeking a warm place to spend the holiday.

The church relies on hundreds of volunteers to help prepare and serve the meal to around 300 people each year. The majority of the food is fundraised by the congregation, while certain items like turkeys are donated by Logan Health employees.

Shana Bousquet, Christ Lutheran Church administrative assistant, believes the community's character drives the event's success.

"We really are a giving community and we want to give back to those who need something who need a friendly face or a loving place to go and spend the holiday," Bousquet said.

The church extends its generosity beyond the meal service by also bringing food to the Flathead Warming Center, ensuring the holiday spirit reaches even more community members in need.

