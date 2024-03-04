City of Kalispell issues consumer drinking water notice after finding PFAS in two wells

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell has issued a Consumer Drinking Water notice following the discovery of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in water well sites.

Health effects from PFAS exposure can include cancer, immune effects, developmental issues, and reproductive effects.

PFAS — manufactured chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s — were found in two of the 11 drinking source water well sites.

The largest amount detected in the wells was 6.6 parts per trillion.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's EPA’s health advisory warns levels should be below 0.02 parts per trillion.

The water from the two wells does mix with other sources before reaching your tap, so the concentration may be less in your home.

City officials say taking the affected wells offline is not an option as the remaining wells would not be able to keep up with the water demands.

For people concerned about the effects of PFAS, it's recommended to get a water filter for drinking water that specifies it reduces PFAs.

The City of Kalispell is retesting the wells and is examining available options to address the PFAs in the drinking water.

Visit the City of Kalispell’s website at https://www.kalispell.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=327 to view the full consumer drinking water notice.

Additional information about PFAs from the EPA can be found at https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2023-10/final-virtual-pfas-explainer-508.pdf.