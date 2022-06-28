City of Kalispell warns of water restrictions if residents overuse

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell is asking residents to be responsible with water usage ahead of the hot summer months or else restrictions could come in play.

The Kalispell City Council will vote on July 5 to enact an emergency use ordinance that would allow the City Manager to institute water restrictions if called on this summer.

Water usage is on the rise in Kalispell due to an increase in annual population growth and a water facility that had to be taken offline while 10 other water facilities remain functional.

If Stage Two water restrictions are implemented residents will only be allowed to water every other day and only during specific hours.

Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner said restrictions will not be implemented if the community moderates their water usage and takes simple conservation methods.

“We’re asking the community to be thoughtful of when they’re watering, how much they’re watering and to ensure that their systems are functioning properly, that we’re not wasting water, so if you have an irrigation leak then to fix it that day and not let it go on throughout the night,” said Turner.

Turner said construction to replace the offline water facility is slated to begin in 2023.