City of Whitefish issues scam warning

WHITEFISH — Whitefish residents are being warned about a new scam that is making the rounds.

According to the City of Whitefish, residents have been receiving phone calls from the "Whitefish Sheriff's Office" indicating that they missed jury duty and have a warrant.

The caller is identifying himself as Lieutenant Josh Fields of the Whitefish Police Department, or the Whitefish Sheriff's Office.

The Whitefish Police Department is not the Whitefish Sheriff's Office and will not call people to tell them they have a warrant for your arrest and will not call to collect money.

Anyone who receives a call or message from the "Whitefish Sheriff's Office" needs to be aware it is a scam.

A City of Whitefish notice advises people not to return messages, hang up, or ignore the calls.