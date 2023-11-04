City of Whitefish looking for solutions to solve housing crisis

WHITEFISH — MTN continues our look at the Whitefish housing crisis.

Earlier this week MTN's Kiana Wilson heard from a group of concerned citizens who created their own group, called Housing For_ to advocate for housing in Whitefish.

The citizens of Whitefish are not alone in their concern for the lack of attainable housing. The city has seen the need as well and has some ideas that will hopefully help combat the issue.

“Housing is our number one challenge that we face right now. In fact, survey results from our growth policy update show that that is what the community senses as well,” said Dana Smith, Whitefish City Manager.

A Strategic Housing Plan first implemented in 2017 was revised last year to account for the community's extreme growth. It's estimated Whitefish needs over 1,300 more housing units at 75% below the market rate to make a dent in the housing crisis.

“Our market is not providing housing for ownership. In that normal 100% area median income range, you have to be making about 250% area median income to be able to be an owner in Whitefish at this point, and rentals are even impacted more,” said Smith.

The city is working with nonprofits such as Housing Whitefish and developers to build affordable housing, while also reviewing a workforce rental assistance program for immediate relief.

“I don't think that there's one solution to the housing crisis we are all facing. I think that there are different areas that have to be addressed. And whitefish though specifically in a community that is driven by visitation, that demand is so high that the supply that we're able to develop in a town that has very much already infilled most of the land is going to be a challenge,” said Smith

The city urges community members to come forward and express their concerns so they have a better understanding of what the community needs.

“The more people that we hear from the more people our council hears from it's better. It provides a better sense of community of what the community needs. So you know, oftentimes we see similar individuals at our meetings. It's great to see new faces and to hear their perspective of what they're facing as challenges in the community,” said Smith.

The city has multiple programs and plans in action but there is no definitive timeline for when relief from these efforts will be felt by the community. Anyone in need of rental assistance should contact the Whitefish Housing Authority.

