Classes, events canceled at Flathead Valley Community College

KALISPELL — Coronavirus concerns have prompted Flathead Valley Community College to call off classes.

FVCC is canceling all classes and events through March 29 on the Kalispell and Lincoln County campuses.

The Early Childhood Center will be closed, and all Continuing Education classes are canceled during this time.

FVCC campus offices will remain open.

FVCC campuses will resume classes on March 30 using remote delivery.

The Montana University System announced on March 12 that schools -- including the University of Montana -- would be transitioning to remote learning.

College officials say in a news release that more information will be made available to students in the coming days.