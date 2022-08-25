Watch Now
Classes set to begin at Flathead Valley Community College

School is almost back in session at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 18:22:28-04

FVCC is one of only three community colleges in the state offering a wide variety of special programs from welding, electrical, nursing and more.

FVCC is one of only three community colleges in the state offering a wide variety of special programs from welding, electrical, nursing and more.

Orientation gets underway on Friday as well as student move-in day into the on-campus dormitory Founders Hall.

FVCC Student Engagement Coordinator Wendy Jeschke said registration for the upcoming semester is still open until classes officially start on August 29th.

Jeschke said FVCC offers a variety of in-person and remote learning opportunities.

“I think we’ve learned a lot over the last couple of years, and we’ve added a lot more remote options, a lot more online classes, also we have a lot of in-person classes, so we have learned more technology and to become way more flexible in providing that assistance to students,” added Jeschke.

The first performance at the college’s new 58,000-square-foot performance hall is slated for early November.

