Cleanup continues after BNSF train derails near Essex

A BNSF freight train derailed early Sunday morning near Essex in Flathead County
BNSF Essex Train Derailment
Sean Wells/MTN News
Cleanup crews working at the site of a train derailment on of U.S. Highway 2 near Essex in Flathead County on October 14, 2024.
BNSF Essex Train Derailment
KALISPELL — Cleanup continued on Monday off U.S. Highway 2 near Essex after a BNSF train derailed early Saturday morning.

The train consisted of 12 cars carrying grain. There were no hazardous materials involved and no injuries were reported.

Sandra Gilham train derailment near Essex

A BNSF spokesperson tells MTN they are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Forest Service on a cleanup plan to ensure the protection of wildlife.

Part of that plan includes vac trucks being used to collect spilled grain for removal.

We asked BNSF for the cause of the derailment and how long the cleanup process will take but did not receive an answer.

