Climb Big Mountain marking 30 years in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Climb Big Mountain is celebrating 30 years with lots of hiking, snow and amazing views.

Flathead Industries — a local program that has been creating opportunities for people with disabilities for over 40 years — created the event to raise funds and connect with the community.

“Every single dollar that we raise here and raise through our other efforts go straight into the Flathead Valley into our community to help support people with developmental disabilities. yeah, just amazing people to work with. And it's really impactful to be a part of that and make a difference," said Flathead Industries Director of Retail Operations Mitch McKinley.

The climb is 3.8 miles on the Danny On Trail. Along the trail, there are signs with facts about what Flathead Industries does and how many people they have helped achieve their goals.

“it's just a great opportunity to touch base with our community and let them know everything that we do," said McKinley.

This year's funds will go toward crisis intervention training for first responders to learn how to properly assist people with mental disabilities. A portion of the proceeds will also go toward Flathead Industries GAP Scholarship Program which helps support people after they get out of high school.

The fundraiser is a great way for people to get out and enjoy Montana.

“I signed up for it because it's a good cause to help out people in need and it's beautiful out here so why not get out and help people at the same time," said Tiffany Leighty, Climb Big Mountain participant.

