"Clock Tower Treasures" recently found in Bigfork

Art is meant to be seen. That's what the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center (BACC) had in mind when they were cleaning their storage space and found new art treasures.

But even better? For people to buy. We talked with the BACC about what these art pieces mean for the community.

“We just had so much of it building up here that we figured it was time,” BACC board member Dax VanFossen.

He added that with the center's limited amount of space, they decided to give the pieces once hidden away in the storage room behind the infamous clock, a chance to breathe.

BACC will be offering the pieces at a discount rate on Friday and Saturday. “Rather than sitting in a closet or sitting in a back corner of a storage room arts meant to be seen,” VanFossen said.

The BACC is offering a sale of the items, and it is not just your average artwork. “We have everything from buffaloes to bears to birdhouses,” VanFossen told MTN News.

VanFossen says the clock treasures also give newcomers to the area a chance to view the town's history.

“There have been a lot of people that have moved to the Flathead Valley over the last six months. As people wrap their heads around becoming a member of this community, they can own a piece of artwork made by a local artist and help keep that going,”

BACC’s event is just another reminder of the community's rich history, according to VanFossen. “Art has long been a part of this community and so we feel pretty blessed to be the stewards of the arts and the culture here in Bigfork."

With a little learning experience as well. “Not only get a look at this artwork get a chance to put it on there their walls or their shelves but also give them an opportunity to learn what we do here at the BACC,” VanFossen said.

Click here if you would still like to support the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center. You can see all of the hidden clock treasures yourself at the BACC on Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Bigfork Art Historic artwork dubbed "Clock Tower Treasures" was recently discovered in Bigfork. Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News

The Bigfork Arts and Cultural Center (BACC) recently cleared its Bigfork Clocktower out and discovered "some amazing treasures," according to a news release.

The BACC has decided to make some of the artwork available to the community.

BACC board members recently cleaned out its attic and found hundreds of pieces of original art, crafts, and history of Bigfork.

Coming up on March 5 and March 6 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. the BACC is offering a chance for people to purchase this original art and various other items at largely discounted prices.

The proceeds from the “Clock Tower Treasures” sale will go towards supporting our mission of preserving and promoting our beloved Bigfork Culture.

BACC also recently released a DVD and Book of the history of Bigfork, located at the Northeast corner of Flathead Lake. Copies of the DVD and History Book will be available during our sale as well.