Cloverfest brings Columbia Falls community together for St. Patrick's Day celebration

COLUMBIA FALLS — It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and Columbia Falls celebrated in style with Cloverfest — a community event packed with activities for all ages.

"There's a 5K and a fun run and then inside we're going to have live music, we'll also have 20 Flathead Valley Irish dancers performing later and then we have over 20 businesses set up with carnival booth games and prizes for kids of all ages as well as three different food trucks outside," said Laura Gadwa, Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Once an event that took place in a parking lot, Cloverfest has gained so much traction that it officially moved inside for the very first time.

"I remember the first years we started sponsoring this, it was outside and there were some people showing up and now it's blown up. The whole entire community knows about this day and everybody's excited about it," said Shaine Reece, Cloverfest title sponsor.

On a day that felt like 10 degrees, nobody backed down from the Cloverfest 5K, including Ty Morgan.

"This is my fourth year, I missed the first year, but our years strong. I've run every year. This will be the third time in snow so it will be fun, I'm layered up," Morgan said.

This year's event is also raising money through ticket sales and business sponsorship's for a great cause.

"We're going to give a minimum of $1,000 to the Junior High PTO and they're going to put on an 8th grade dance and a few other programs," Gadwa said.

Above all else, Cloverfest is an event for the community put on by the community.

"It's just bringing people together and celebrating the holiday as a community is great. This time of year it's a lot of us locals that are living here and we all get to come together and enjoy," Gadwa said.