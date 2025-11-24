Coats for Kids provides winter gear to families in need at Warm up the Flathead

COLUMBIA FALLS — For over 35 years, Coats for Kids has worked to help solve a serious issue: Children being cold during the winter in the Flathead Valley.

Hundreds lined up Saturday outside the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier County for the Warm up the Flathead event, where families received free winter coats, gloves and other cold-weather gear.

"Providing winter outwear to families in the valley, it actually helps free up some of the finances for the parents so that they could pay rent or they can buy some food or gas," Director of Coats for Kids Tiffany Suhr said.

Alicia Bruni attended the event with her family, ensuring her children will stay warm throughout the winter months.

"This time of year being strapped for cash, we decided to come and take advantage of the help that is offered to make sure that our children have appropriate clothing to stay warm for the winter," Bruni said.

The event provides more than just winter gear. It also gives children the opportunity to participate in outdoor activities with their peers during the school day.

"When a kid goes to school they are required to wear winter outerwear to go outside and play on the playground. If they don't have that winter outwear, they are stuck inside, can't go out and play with their peers. So providing by them nice new warm winter outwear, their confidence level goes up," Suhr said.

While the event helps many families, Coats for Kids has experienced a dip in donations this year. Weyerhaeuser stepped in to provide $7,000 to support the program.

"Coats for Kids hits all the pillars that were after investing in our youth and our education, and investing in our children, that's what it's all about," Weyerhaeuser Corporate Giving Fund Chair Wes Gadwa said.

At the end of the day, the event helps show children there are people willing to help them during difficult times.

"It means so much that people are willing to do this for not only helping us parents, but for the kids. Letting them know that there are people who actually care for those that aren't able to actually stay warm during the winter," Bruni said.