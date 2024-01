Cold weather prompts Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to close Monday

LAKESIDE — The extremely cold temperatures have prompted Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside to close on Monday.

The ski area plans to open for daily operations on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The latest information about Blacktail Mountain can be found at blacktailmountain.com/snow-report/.

People who purchased lift tickets for Monday can change their lift ticket or rental online.

Anyone with questions can contact skiing@blacktailmountain.com.

Meanwhile, limited skiing is available at Whitefish Mountain Resort with chairs 2, 3, 6 and 9 open.