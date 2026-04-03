Columbia Falls Community Market launches April aluminum recycling campaign

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls Community Market is kicking off its April aluminum recycling campaign in celebration of Earth Month and is asking the public to participate.

Community members and local businesses are encouraged to save and recycle their aluminum cans and drop them off at the Columbia Falls Community Market at 165 Veteran Drive.

The recycling trailer is part of a partnership with Coram resident Ryan Ellis.

Once full, Ellis takes the trailer to Pacific Steel and Recycling in Kalispell and unloads the cans.

"He sifts through all of those cans to make sure that we’re recycling aluminum only and no other contaminant in there," said Melissa Ellis, executive director of the Columbia Falls Community Market.

A portion of proceeds from the cans then go to various nonprofits in the Flathead.

Ellis said it's an easy way to give back to the community we call home.

"We want to make sure that we are also making an effort for our community to be able to recycle and help make this the best place on earth," Ellis said.

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Weyerhaeuser presented the Columbia Falls Community Market with a $3,000 grant to help expand their recycling efforts.

"We do it in our sustainability through work, which just preaches all the way into our community, and make use of these natural resources and steward them responsibly is important to all of us," said Weyerhaeuser spokesman Wes Gadwa.

Cans can be dropped off at the recycling trailer 24/7.

The first community market of the season kicks off on May 14.