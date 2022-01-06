Watch
Columbia Falls crash victim identified

Posted at 8:56 AM, Jan 06, 2022
COLUMBIA FALLS — Authorities have released the name of a 47-year-old Columbia Falls woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 2.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports 47-year-old Naomi A. Bagley died following the one-vehicle crash which happened in the area of Conn Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol accident report, Bagley lost control of an SUV and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.

She was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell and later passed away.

MHP reports snow and ice on the road when the accident occurred.

