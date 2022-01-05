Watch
Columbia Falls resident dies in Highway 2 crash

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 05, 2022
COLUMBIA FALLS — A 47-year-old Columbia Falls resident died in a Tuesday morning crash in Northwest Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on US Highway 2 near Columbia Falls.

The driver lost control of an SUV and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.

MHP reports snow and ice on the road when the accident occurred.

The victim was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell and later passed away.

No further information about the crash is available at this time.

