Columbia Falls Historical Society opens new museum

COLUMBIA FALLS — A new Museum was opened in Columbia Falls on Saturday. The Columbia Falls Historical Society is displaying pieces from the aluminum plant, lumber industry, Glacier National Park, The Hungry Horse newspapers from 1964 to 1978, and much more.

“The Columbia Falls Historical Society for many years has been working towards getting a space where we can showcase the history of Columbia Falls in the area that encompasses from here to the Canadian border and Glacier National Park. And there are three forks in the Flathead River," said Craig Blair, Columbia Falls Historical Society.

“Columbia Falls is like a hub and gateway to Glacier Park in the Flathead Valley. And so much that we have in our history here is displayed in the museum," said Blair.

Doug Follett was in attendance at the grand opening. He donated his old ranger uniform to the museum.

“I had 60 years in the park, which was my association, and I was a history teacher in public school for 35 years. I was involved with Glacier Park and I knew all the bears," said Follett.

“We feel the importance of preserving our local history as we are seeing our area grow and change very dramatically these days. We don't want this history to be lost," said Blair.