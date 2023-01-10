Columbia Falls housing development gets second go-round in front of planning board

COLUMBIA FALLS - A proposed housing project in Columbia Falls will go in front of the planning board Tuesday evening after the developer withdrew his initial application back in August.

The proposed River Highlands Development is located on River Road in Columbia Falls along the Flathead River.

Developer James Barnett has reduced the number of proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.

The new proposal includes 83 detached single-family homes, 98 attached single-family townhomes, and 163 apartment units on 49 acres.

Close to 20 acres of the proposed property would be dedicated to park and open space.

The proposal includes moving River Road further east on US Highway 2 and installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Falls Junior High School which is located at 1805 Talbot Road.