Columbia Falls housing project withdrawn for second time

COLUMBIA FALLS - The developer behind a proposed housing project in Columbia Falls has withdrawn his application for a second time before the project reached the city council for a vote.

Columbia Falls City Manager Susan Nicosia tells MTN News that developer James Barnett pulled his application after the Planning Board voted against the development for a second time.

The proposed River Highland Development was to be located on River Road in Columbia Falls along the Flathead River.

The proposal included 83 detached single-family homes, 98 attached single-family townhomes, and 163 apartment units on 49 acres.

Barnett had reduced the number of proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.

The City council has canceled a special meeting on the matter that was set for January 30.

