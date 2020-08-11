Columbia Falls Lions Club gives free school supplies to students in need

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls Lions Club are hosting a back to school bash Wednesday giving out free school supplies for students in need.

The Lions Club received approval form the Flathead County Health Department to host the event outside from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marantette Park.

Event Organizer Kelly Hamilton says free school supplies range from backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, lunchboxes and more. Hamilton says the event is for all Columbia Falls students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Thanks to community donations, she said the Lions Club have enough school supplies for 150 students.

Hamilton says the Lions Club will also drop off school supplies for students who can’t attend the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

“If someone can’t attend the event or doesn’t want to attend the event because of COVID and things like that they can get in touch with our Lions Club and we will get them set up with supplies, and get them safely to them,” said Hamilton.

Masks are required to attend the event and strict social distancing guidelines will be in place. A free meal will also be provided for all attendees.

