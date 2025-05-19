Columbia Falls man dies in Flathead County crash

KALISPELL — A 38-year-old man from Columbia Falls died in a two-vehicle Sunday afternoon crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Montana Highway 35 near Columbia Falls Stage Road.

The victim was heading south on Highway 35 near mile marker 46 when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a pickup truck headed north.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the pickup truck — both from Columbia Falls — were injured and taken to the hospital.

MHP reports that alcohol and drugs are believed to have played a role in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.