Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Columbia Falls man dies in Flathead County crash

The fatal crash happened Sunday afternoon on Montana Highway 35 near Columbia Falls Stage Road.
Columbia Falls Fatal Crash Map
MTN News
Columbia Falls Fatal Crash Map
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — A 38-year-old man from Columbia Falls died in a two-vehicle Sunday afternoon crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Montana Highway 35 near Columbia Falls Stage Road.

The victim was heading south on Highway 35 near mile marker 46 when he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a pickup truck headed north.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the pickup truck — both from Columbia Falls — were injured and taken to the hospital.

MHP reports that alcohol and drugs are believed to have played a role in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader