Columbia Falls man dies in weekend crash

KALISPELL — A Flathead County man died in a Sunday evening crash near Hungry Horse.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has identified the victim of the crash as 56-year-old John Werner of Columbia Falls.

Sheriff Heino reports the two-vehicle happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lane of US Highway 2 at mile marker 141.

Werner was ejected from the Subaru that he was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving attempts by medical personnel.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

