Columbia Falls man facing assault charge

KALISPELL — A Columbia Falls man is behind bars following an early Thursday morning assault.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Silver Bullet Bar in Columbia Falls shortly after 12:30 a.m.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies arrived at the scene and found a 36-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck.
The victim was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
Deputies located and arrested the suspect -- Jay D Hardy, 29, of Columbia Falls -- and he was booked into the Flathead jail on a charge of assault with a weapon.