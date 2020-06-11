Columbia Falls man facing assault charge

KALISPELL — A Columbia Falls man is behind bars following an early Thursday morning assault.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Silver Bullet Bar in Columbia Falls shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies arrived at the scene and found a 36-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck.

The victim was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

Deputies located and arrested the suspect -- Jay D Hardy, 29, of Columbia Falls -- and he was booked into the Flathead jail on a charge of assault with a weapon.

