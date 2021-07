KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a Friday crash in Northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says 41-year-old Bradly Nieves of Columbia Falls died in an accident on US Highway 2.

The accident occurred at the intersection of US Highway 2 and Cottonwood Drive.

Nieves died when his motorcycle struck a passenger car attempting to cross the highway.

Nieves died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.