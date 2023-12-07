Columbia Falls Police Department once again hosts Shop with a Cop event

COLUMBIA FALLS — Everyone loves a good shopping trip, especially around the holidays, and a group of Columbia Falls kids got to do their holiday shopping with a cop.

The Columbia Falls Police Department takes a group of Columbia Falls students shopping every year to help kids who need new clothes to get through the school year and the cold winter weather.

“I get to go shopping at Target today, and I and I get new clothes and new essential items. And I just love it. It's like it's like a dream come true,” said Olivia a student who took part in the event.

Columbia Falls PD — which has been doing Shop with a Cop for over 20 years — had 17 students take part this year.

They each got to spend around $250 on new clothes, shoes and other items they may need.

“I love it. It's pretty cool because as a parent myself, I've got three kids, I kind of know how it is, like the struggle of trying to provide for them. So it's pretty cool that we can help out and give back to the community,” said Columbia Falls Police officer Micah Friesen.

The money for this event is raised through direct donations to the Columbia Falls Police Department.

Each officer gets a list of items that their shopping buddy needs, and the students get to choose their own items to fit their style.

“It's actually kind of pretty cool. It's nice just having a lot of money and being able to shop and especially shopping with a police officer. I might feel safer in the store,” said Olivia.

Some of the officer's significant others join in on the fun to ensure each kid has help picking out their items.

“I love working for this department because we do things like this all the time. And like I said, being able to give back to the community. That's what I look forward to,” said Friesen.

