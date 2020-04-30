Menu

Columbia Falls school district will continue with online learning for the rest of the year

Posted at 12:14 AM, Apr 30, 2020
COLUMBIA FALLS — On Wednesday, the Columbia falls school board voted unanimously to continue online learning for the rest of the year.

Superintendent Steve Bradshaw says the district plans on providing extra support for students and families ensuring students will succeed this school year.

He says students who need extra help will be assessed by building managers and teachers and brought into school for one on one sessions with their teachers.

However, those students will be required to wear a mask in the building.

