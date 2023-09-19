Columbia Falls school tapped as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including three in Montana.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

One of the Montana winners is Deer Park Elementary School in Columbia Falls. An elementary school in Bozeman and an elementary school in Manhattan were also selected as a National Blue Ribbon School.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has issued approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools across the country.