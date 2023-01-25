Community invited to Wednesday meeting to discuss plans for Izaak Walton Inn

ESSEX - The new owners of the Izzak Walton Inn in Essex are inviting the public to an informal town hall to discuss the plans for the historic lodge.

LOGE Camps — a Washington-based hospitality company — is hosting a casual town hall on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Pavilion at the Izaak Walton Inn.

Organizers say the event will offer a chance for the company to introduce itself, learn from the community and answer any questions. The event is informal and there will be no presentations. Refreshments will be provided.

The lodge — which is located on the southern edge of Glacier National Park — was sold to LOGE Camps last year.

“We want to make the outdoors accessible to everyone,” says Slate Olson, head of marketing for the company.

People will be able to ask questions and learn more about the company's plans for the Izaak Walton Inn.