Community Spotlight: Artwork on display in Bigfork

MISSOULA — An interesting art exhibit opens up Friday evening at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center.

It’s called Seen and Unseen and entails a combination of art and science from the Flathead watershed.

“This exhibition is featuring artist [who’s] been in residence at [the Flathead Lake Biological Station for] the past three years,” explained Open AIR director Stoney Samsoe.

"So, we have regional artists, as well as a national artist who participated in the program, featured Plein Air session happening,” Samsoe said.

The exhibit will run until Sept. 25. Watch the video above to learn more.

