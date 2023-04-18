Community support needed to protect 400 acres along Flathead River

KALISPELL - Organizations dedicated to protecting northwest Montana’s land and water legacy through conservation are asking for the public's help in Flathead County.

Community funding is needed to purchase a conservation easement on over 400 acres, called Owen Sowerwine, just east of Kalispell.

Nestled between conserved lands, the acreage is in the heart of one of the most complex sections of the Flathead River surrounded by islands, sloughs, wetlands and more.

Flathead Land Trust Land Protections Specialist Laura Katzman said the area is a safe haven for birds with 168 different species being documented on the property.

Katzman said over half of the needed funding has already been secured through grants and individual donations.

She said an additional $330,000 must be raised by the end of September to purchase the conservation easement.

“There’s a community challenge match going on now, we have generous donors from Flathead Land Trust to Flathead Lakers to Flathead Audubon, have put forth a $100,000 that will be matched one-to-one for donors between now and the end of July towards the amount that we need to finish the project,” added Katzman.

Starting in May, the Flathead Land Trust will be offering walking, birding, and kayaking tours of Owen Sowerwine, open to the public. Contact Flathead Land Trust info@flatheadlandtrust.org for more information and to sign up for tours.

Donations toward the project can be made online.