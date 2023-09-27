Community trail system near Bigfork officially up and running

BIGFORK — Several miles of new trails are officially open for outdoor enthusiasts just northeast of Bigfork on Swan Hill off Bigfork Stage Road.

Access to 4½ miles of new trails and 236 acres of wooded space called “Harrell Forest Community Trails”, recently opened to the public.

The creation of the trail system is made possible due to a land donation from Alan and Cindy Harrell-Horn.

This in turn led to a conservation easement to permanently protect the land thanks to a partnership between the Flathead Land Trust, the Trust for Public Land and the Montana Land Reliance.

Before becoming a conservation easement, the land was almost turned into a 17-unit subdivision in the early 2000s.

The Flathead Land Trust now owns and manages the land, allowing public access for generations to come.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity just to serve the community of Bigfork and to offer recreation for the public, and it’s an area that really hasn’t had a lot of community trail building, so this is hopefully the beginning of a whole new wave of trails in Bigfork,” said Flathead Land Trust Communications, Outreach and Special Projects Coordinator Jen Guse.

The trail system is multi-use for runners, hikers, and bikers, though motorized bikes and horses are not allowed on trails at this time.

