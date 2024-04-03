Community workshop to discuss visitation in Whitefish planned for Wednesday

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan committee is asking residents to take part in a planning workshop on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Sustainable Tourism Management Plan is looking "to find a balance in which tourism can continue to boost the economy while sustaining and enhancing the well-being of residents," according to a news release.

Wednesday's meeting will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Whitefish City Hall.

The plan was adopted in early 2020, but meeting organizers note there "have been significant changes in visitation trends, market forces, and demographics" since that time.

The workshop will include presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on activities for participants to share their thoughts.

Tourism peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent data shows some changes in visitation trends.

Meeting organizers say the goal of the Sustainable Tourism Management Plan is to reflect recent trends and account for new initiatives to address growth pressures.

Visit www.sustainablewhitefish.com to learn more about the Sustainable Tourism Management Plan.