Construction begins for Columbia Falls sidewalk and parking project

COLUMBIA FALLS — Construction work began Monday on new sidewalks and parking in the Columbia Falls area.

The construction began on A Street West and will progress down multiple side streets along Nucleus Avenue.

Drivers can expect some roads to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The roads will stay closed to through traffic although residents within the closure will still have access. There may be delays, however.

Knife River, the company working on this project, stated it will try to reopen the roads as soon as possible.

Road closures will occur along A St W, 2nd St E, 3rd St W, 4th St W, 4th St E, 2nd Ave W, 1st St E, and 1st Ave E throughout the time of the project. Drivers are asked to travel carefully around the work zones.

The work is scheduled to be completed by June 1.