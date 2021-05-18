Construction on Foys Lake Road Intersection making significant progress in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Construction of a full interchange on the southern section of the Kalispell Bypass is in full swing.

“We’re on schedule, we’re hoping to have traffic moved onto part of the new alignment here in the next month,” Montana Department of Transportation Construction Engineer John Schmidt tells MTN News.

Construction started in March on improvements to the Foys Lake Road Intersection on the Kalispell Bypass.

Improvements include stripping out the existing roundabout and creating a full interchange-style roundabout and widening the bypass to four lanes.

Schmidt said drivers will start seeing major changes in the coming months.

“And then people will really start seeing big changes which would be the building of the bridge and the overpass,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said major traffic concerns including congestion led to the decision of replacing the existing roundabout.

He said major portions of the project’s construction should be complete by this fall.

“We’re hoping to have it fully open to traffic in November,” said Schmidt.

12.7 million in federal BUILD grant funds awarded to the City of Kalispell is helping finance the project.

MDT officials will hold a virtual public meeting to answer questions about Foys Lake Road Interchange construction on May 27.

Meetings are held via Zoom. No registration is required. To access the dial-in details go to visit our project page.

