Construction ready to begin on busy Kalispell road to ease some traffic concerns

KALISPELL - Traffic has become a problem in the Flathead which is one of the fastest-growing areas in Montana.

Now, one of Kalispell's busiest roads will be redesigned to help better handle that growth.

The highly-anticipated redesign of Reserve Drive from Hutton Ranch to Whitefish Stage roads will finally be getting underway.

The City of Kalispell and the Montana Department of Transportation will select a project team and begin designing the recommended improvements this year.

The improvements include widening Reserve from Hutton Ranch to Whitefish Stage to five lanes, adding a center turn lane, and improving intersections.

Although construction won’t begin until 2024 or 2025, residents can look forward to less traffic at the busy intersection soon.

The Stillwater River Bridge will also be widened with sidewalks added.

The U.S. Census named Kalispell the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country in 2020-2021.

The road redesign aims to help accommodate that growth.