Construction will begin on Highway 35 between Bigfork and Woods Bay

BIGFORK - Night construction will begin on the East side of Flathead Lake just as tourist season ramps up.

The construction to preserve the roadway on Montana Highway 35 will take place between Bigfork and Woods Bay, starting the week of June 6.

Roadwork will begin just north of the Montana Highway 35 and Montana Highway 209 intersection and end just north of The Raven in Woods Bay.

Work on the five-mile stretch will continue for about two weeks.

Travelers can expect some delays and reduced speed in the construction area between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

There will be single lane traffic pilot cars and additional signage, as needed.

In the construction area, there will be milling, paving and seal and cover operations.

Center rumble strips will be added to about three miles of the project area.

Additionally, almost 100 private approaches will also involve some roadwork.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) encourages the public to be cautious at all times and leave additional time for travel.

