Controlled burn kicks up smoke in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A prescribed burn is producing plumes of smoke that can easily be seen in Whitefish.

The planned burn is taking place near Whitefish Mountain Resort on the Tally Lake Ranger District.

Land to the east of Whitefish Mountain Resort were approved in the Whitefish Municipal Watershed Fuel Reduction Project in 2017, according to a news release.

Sean Wells/MTN News

The Flathead Nation Forest reports the "purpose of these burns is to protect the municipal watershed by introducing controlled fire that would reduce the chance for high intensity wildfire in the future."

The prescribed fire to the west of Whitefish Mountain Resort was approved in the Taylor Hellroaring Project in 2019 in order to reduce the risk and severity of large-scale stand-replacing fire next to an electronic site.

Firefighters are on scene to monitor and ensure the fire stays within the control perimeter.

Sean Wells/MTN News

The Flathead National Forest recently announced plans for several prescribed burns across Northwest Montana. Click here for additional information.

